Ananya Panday to Suhana Khan; top 5 celebrities-approved ways to style skirts this winter
Bollywood Staff
| Jan 11, 2025
Stay stylish and warm this winter with these five celebrity-inspired looks that will keep your fashion game strong despite the chilly weather.
Priyanka has always been a fan-favorite due to her mind-bombing style.
The desi girl of Bollywood slays this white mini skirt and matching top that is styled with a fur jacket.
Miss Panday has always inspired youth with her extraordinary fashion sense both on and off screen.
Suhana’s wardrobe is the dream of many.
She rocks this winter with black shimmery skirt, white tank top and a matching cardigan.
The queen of Bollywood has set a benchmark of grace and elegance with her styling.
Kangana jaw-dropping chic check skirt styling with a matching peplum-style top has looted many hearts.
Malaika slays the bossy look with white pencil skirt and a black double-breasted blazer styled with accessories.
