Ananya Panday's ethnic looks you just can’t miss
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 25, 2025
Silver shimmery lehenga looks gorgeous on Ananya.
Maroon floral blouse with flared pants looks pretty.
Ananya looks beautiful in pink chiffon saree.
Shimmery red saree gives a royal touch.
Black co-ord set enhances her beauty.
Light pink saree with a sleeveless blouse is all about elegance.
Blue floral patterned lehenga helps her stand out.
White lehenga adds charm to her look.
Pink lehenga is a perfect traditional look.
Simple anarkali suit looks classy.
