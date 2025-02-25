Ananya Panday's ethnic looks you just can’t miss

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Silver shimmery lehenga looks gorgeous on Ananya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maroon floral blouse with flared pants looks pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya looks beautiful in pink chiffon saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shimmery red saree gives a royal touch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black co-ord set enhances her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Light pink saree with a sleeveless blouse is all about elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue floral patterned lehenga helps her stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White lehenga adds charm to her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink lehenga is a perfect traditional look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple anarkali suit looks classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: American Psycho to I Saw the Devil; TOP 10 serial killer movies on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More