Ananya Panday’s Gorgeous Ethnic looks will leave you swooning
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2025
Ananya redefines elegance in a shimmering gold saree, draped with modern flair and sparkling with a charm
Ananya blossoms in a vibrant green floral lehenga, a youthful and refreshing take on traditional couture
Ananya’s embodiment of timeless beauty in a traditional red and gold lehenga, blending classic design is a sight to behold
Ananya exudes understated elegance in a sequined saree, radiating a soft shimmer, and an ethereal glow from her outfit
Ananya is a vision of grace in a floral-printed saree, blending classic tradition with contemporary style
Ananya’s vibrant charm in a purple and gold lehenga is just mind-blowing with a modern twist on traditional attire
Ananya looks so serene in a mint green salwar kameez, showcasing a blend of simplicity and grace
Ananya Panday’s dreamy elegance in a delicate floral-embroidered sheer saree is glowing like soft candlelight
Ananya stuns in a mirror-embellished black and gold lehenga, channelling classic royal charm is just regal and fierce
Fresh as a spring morning, Ananya captivates us in a turquoise floral saree, with vibrant gajra and tassels
