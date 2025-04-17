Ananya Panday’s Gorgeous Ethnic looks will leave you swooning

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2025

Ananya redefines elegance in a shimmering gold saree, draped with modern flair and sparkling with a charm

Ananya blossoms in a vibrant green floral lehenga, a youthful and refreshing take on traditional couture

Ananya’s embodiment of timeless beauty in a traditional red and gold lehenga, blending classic design is a sight to behold

Ananya exudes understated elegance in a sequined saree, radiating a soft shimmer, and an ethereal glow from her outfit

Ananya is a vision of grace in a floral-printed saree, blending classic tradition with contemporary style

Ananya’s vibrant charm in a purple and gold lehenga is just mind-blowing with a modern twist on traditional attire

Ananya looks so serene in a mint green salwar kameez, showcasing a blend of simplicity and grace

Ananya Panday’s dreamy elegance in a delicate floral-embroidered sheer saree is glowing like soft candlelight

Ananya stuns in a mirror-embellished black and gold lehenga, channelling classic royal charm is just regal and fierce

Fresh as a spring morning, Ananya captivates us in a turquoise floral saree, with vibrant gajra and tassels

