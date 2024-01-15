Anarkali to Paro: Iconic Bollywood costumes that became fashion trends

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Following the stunning diva's appearance in the well-known song ‘Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke cherche’, mumtaz style sarees gained popularity.

Paro’s ‘Dola re Dola' saree was so iconic that all the young girls used to wear it on some special occasion.

The outfit that Madhubala wore is now referred to as the "anarkali style" and is quite popular.

Short shirts with collars and patialas worn with jhola bags quickly gained popularity. These days, the look is known as Bunty Babi suits.

In the movie An Evening in Paris, Sharmila Tagore made a splash in Bollywood by showcasing her toned body in an ultra-glam blue bikini.

Sadhana sparked a craze for churidar kurtas with fringe and tight fit.

Urmila Matondakar looked stunning in this stylish ensemble from a well-known designer.

A simple blue chiffon sari could sometimes look uninteresting, but on Sridevi, it made a stunning statement.

Madhuri Dixit, a Dhak Dhak girl, has always created an impression with her colorful choices, but nothing has been able to top her Didi tera devar diwana outift in terms of popularity up to this point.

Teenage ladies of the 1970s were enamored with Dimple Kapadia's outrageously sensual throwback look, complete with polka-dotted blouse and short, steamy skirt.

