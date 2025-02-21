Ankita Lokhande saree looks you need for your wardrobe

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2025

Orange silk saree looks gorgeous on Ankita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maroon saree paired with puffed blouse gives a royal look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita looks beautiful in blue saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shimmery saree gives a modern touch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiffon saree embrace her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Light blue saree with sleeveless blouse is all about elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Banrasi saree helps her stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wine red saree adds charm to her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden Kanjivaram saree gives a perfect traditional look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White saree looks classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 thriller series on Netflix you need to binge watch

 

 Find Out More