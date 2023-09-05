Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s special diet revealed

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is very cautious about her meals. Read on to know what she eats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Rupali Ganguly is extremely cautious about her diet plan and fitness regimen.
The Anupamaa actress focuses on home-made food to ensure she doesn't put on extra kilos.
Rupali Ganguly starts her day with 2-4 glasses of warm water, followed by a protein-rich meal.
Rupali Ganguly's breakfast includes boiled eggs, fruits, cereals and oatmeal.
Rupali Ganguly's mid-day meal is high on nutrition and flavor.
Rupali Ganguly depends on grilled vegetables which are the best source of vitamins and minerals.
Along with vegetables, Rupali Ganguly also depends on salads.
Rupali Ganguly ensures she doesn't miss out on legumes, and plant-based proteins for lunch.
Rupali Ganguly's dinner is both simple and healthy. She digs into dal, roti, and sabzi.
By keeping her dinner light and balanced, Rupali ensures a comfortable and restful night's sleep.
