Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s special diet revealed

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is very cautious about her meals. Read on to know what she eats.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Collage Maker-05-Sep-2023-12-43-PM-364

Rupali Ganguly is extremely cautious about her diet plan and fitness regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Home-cooked fare

The Anupamaa actress focuses on home-made food to ensure she doesn’t put on extra kilos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Right Beginning

Rupali Ganguly starts her day with 2-4 glasses of warm water, followed by a protein-rich meal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy Breakfast

Rupali Ganguly’s breakfast includes boiled eggs, fruits, cereals and oatmeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect Mid-day Meal

Rupali Ganguly’s mid-day meal is high on nutrition and flavor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy Choice

Rupali Ganguly depends on grilled vegetables which are the best source of vitamins and minerals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salads? A Strict Yes

Along with vegetables, Rupali Ganguly also depends on salads.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legumes? Yes

Rupali Ganguly ensures she doesn’t miss out on legumes, and plant-based proteins for lunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healthy Dinner

Rupali Ganguly's dinner is both simple and healthy. She digs into dal, roti, and sabzi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Balanced Diet

By keeping her dinner light and balanced, Rupali ensures a comfortable and restful night's sleep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest grossing movies worldwide in 2023, check where Pathaan stands

 

 Find Out More