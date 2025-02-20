Anushka Sen's TOP 10 dazzling looks you need to see

Here are some sizzling dress styles that you can steal from Anushka Sen!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Here are some fashionable outfit inspirations by Anushka Sen that can elevate your wardrobe style.

A classy, crimson off-shoulder dress to make heads turn.

A denim co-ord set is perfect street style fashion pick.

A sleeveless grey dress that exudes sophistication and grace.

Baby pink short kurti paired with white plazo is simple amazing.

The one-shoulder sapphire blue flowy dress looks gorgeous.

The tiger print maxi dress speaks volumes of Anushka’s grace.

Shimarry blue off-shoulder dress exudes charm.

A blush pink saree paired with a spaghetti-strapped blouse is impressive.

A pink bow-strapped mini dress is simply stunning.

A simple salwar kameez suit is so perfect.

