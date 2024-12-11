Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding anniversary: Top 10 pics that prove they are the ultimate fashion couple

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2024

December 11 marks Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary. They have been happily married for seven years.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in the year 2017 and instantly became everyone's favourite couple.

They are termed as the 'power couple' with an impeccable fashion sense.

Not once have Virat and Anushka disappointed fans with their fashion choices. They are always complementing each other.

This is one of the most viral looks of Virushka. The actress wore a Sabyasachi velvet saree while he looked handsome in a suit.

Power dressing is their thing. Virat and Anushka know how to draw attention with their fashionable outings.

Even when it comes to being desi, Virat and Anushka are always the best dressed.

How cute they look whilst twinning with their jackets! Anushka and Virat are surely the fun couple of the town.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are an inspiration to many in every form.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are setting major couple goals for all the lovebirds out there!

