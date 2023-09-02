Arhaan Khan steals the limelight from Malaika Arora in recent pics

In the recently-clicked photos, Arhaan Khan made sure all eyes were on him.

Sep 02, 2023

TWINNING IN BLACK

Maliaka Arora and son Arhaan Khan twinned in black when they got clicked at Mumbai airport recently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ATTENTION GRABBING

When Malaika looked stunning in a black figure-hugging outfit, son Arhaan made heads turn with his casual look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IMPACTFUL

Arhaan, who donned black, finished the look by opting for a matching cap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BID FAREWELL

Malaika was seen with son at the Mumbai Airport to bid him farewell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WARM HUG

In a viral video, Malaika was seen giving son a warm hug as she bid him farewell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NETIZENS REACT

The bond that the mom-son duo shares has often been lauded by netizens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GORFGEOUS

Malaika's black outfit featured interesting cutouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HOLIDAYS DONE RIGHT

This bond is all about pure love and warm hugs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CO-PARENTING

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2016, and co-parent their son Arhaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PERFECT MOM

Despite her busy schedule, Malaika makes sure she gives her son all the attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

