Propose Day 2025: Which zodiac signs should confess love and at what time?
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 08, 2025
Propose Day, the second day of Valentine’s week, is about expressing your true feelings to the one you love the most.
On Propose Day, Aries' impetuous personality comes to the fore, which increases the likelihood that they will be honest and open with their feelings, particularly in the early afternoon.
A simple and delicious dinner would be a memorable day.
With an emphasis on harmony and balance, Libras may decide to propose in a romantic evening setting, hoping for a well-considered proposal.
Roses and a fancy candlelit dinner are things that Librans would like.
Cancers are very sensitive and perceptive, and they may feel most at ease showing their affection in a secluded setting, perhaps in the late afternoon or early evening.
For cancer you don't have to go overboard with your proposal. They like things that are simple and homely.
Optimistic and adventurous, Sagittarians may choose an unscheduled time to pop the question, perhaps during an exciting activity or outing.
Plan on an adventurous trip for star-gazing, a great way to confess your feelings on Propose Day.
Because of their strong emotional bond, Pisces may decide to make an honest confession in the evening, creating a sensitive and private environment.
Create a perfect ambiance with proper lights, soft music in the background, romantic words alongside some delicious food, and then pop the question.
