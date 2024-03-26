Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan: Know his net worth, current endeavors and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

BJP earlier made available the list of candidates for each of its factions individually. Arun Govil, a well-known TV actor from Meerut, is the party's nominee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many still associate Arun Govil with the religious television series "Ramayana," in which he portrayed Lord Rama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arun Govil has had appearances in Bollywood movies in addition to TV series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srilekha was his spouse. They have a boy and a daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arun Govil had his early schooling at a Meerut school. Following that, he attended Meerut's Chaudhary Charan Singh University to study engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With the success of the religious serial "Ramayana," which made Ramanand Sagar famous, Arun Govil raised his rates by 25%.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Arun Govil demanded Rs 50 lakh despite having a little part in the movie OMG 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There have been reports that Arun Govil charged Rs 80 lakh for the latest film "Article 370."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

