Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan: Know his net worth, current endeavors and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 26, 2024
BJP earlier made available the list of candidates for each of its factions individually. Arun Govil, a well-known TV actor from Meerut, is the party's nominee.
Many still associate Arun Govil with the religious television series "Ramayana," in which he portrayed Lord Rama.
Arun Govil has had appearances in Bollywood movies in addition to TV series.
Srilekha was his spouse. They have a boy and a daughter.
Arun Govil had his early schooling at a Meerut school. Following that, he attended Meerut's Chaudhary Charan Singh University to study engineering.
With the success of the religious serial "Ramayana," which made Ramanand Sagar famous, Arun Govil raised his rates by 25%.
Reportedly, Arun Govil demanded Rs 50 lakh despite having a little part in the movie OMG 2.
There have been reports that Arun Govil charged Rs 80 lakh for the latest film "Article 370."
