Ashish Chanchlani and 10 other celebs who had unrecognisable transformations

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

Ashish Chanchlani recently received a lot of praise for his insane fat-to-fit physical transformation.

Aamir Khan gained muscle for Ghajini and later gained and lost weight for Dangal to portray different ages.

Ranveer Singh gained muscle for Padmaavat and adapted his appearance for Gully Boy and Simmba.

Rajkummar Rao had to starve for his role in Trapped and put weight on again for the rest.

Farhan Akhtar went through extensive training for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to portray athlete Milkha Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar had to gain a lot of weight for Dum Laga Ke Haisha before losing it.

Vicky Kaushal had to gained muscle for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Randeep Hooda underwent drastic weight loss for Sarbjit, losing about 20 kg.

Kangana Ranaut gained a total of 20 KGs when she played the role of J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol had to gain weight and look muscular for Animal.

