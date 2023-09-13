Inside Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian’s intimate wedding

Click through the story to see the viral photos from Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's wedding ceremony.

Aparna Parihar

Sep 13, 2023

Courtship

Ashok and Keerthi had dated for a few years before they tied the knot.

Family Affair

Their wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives.

Wedding Venue

Their wedding took place in Itteri near Balayangottai, Tirunelveli.

Stunning

For the wedding ceremony, Ashok and Keerthi looking gorgeous in their white and golden outfits.

Look Decoded

Keerthy made heads turn in the gorgeous silk saree. She also wore a gajra to finish the look.

Dapper

Ashok looked dapper in his traditional look.

Wishes Pour In

Keerthi’s cousin Ramya Pandian too took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Insta Post

Ramya Pandian was quick to take to her Instagram account to share photos from the ceremony.

Happy Married Life

She posted, "Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan”.

