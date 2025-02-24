Avika Gor's TOP 10 glamorous looks you'd want to recreate
Try out these outfit ideas inspired by Avika Gor!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
Here are some ethereal looks inspired by Avika Gor, that you can adopt to upgrade your look!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avika is shining in a hot pink gown and looking stunning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A printed blazer dress evokes sophisticated charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Backless orange dresses are a perfect choice for high-profile occasions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A satin brown saree radiating elegant grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A silk blue gown with flowy parts attached makes the look captivating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The shimmery golden dress adorned with a messy bun looks glamorous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chiffon saree contracting with orange blouse speaking volumes of elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A classy black suit makes her appear bold and confident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaipuri print suit with contrasted chunari, exudes simplicity and glam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A white suit outfit paired with golden detailing makes the look intriguing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 K-drama to watch on Jio Hotstar
Find Out More