Avika Gor's TOP 10 glamorous looks you'd want to recreate

Try out these outfit ideas inspired by Avika Gor!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

Here are some ethereal looks inspired by Avika Gor, that you can adopt to upgrade your look!

Avika is shining in a hot pink gown and looking stunning.

A printed blazer dress evokes sophisticated charm.

Backless orange dresses are a perfect choice for high-profile occasions.

A satin brown saree radiating elegant grace.

A silk blue gown with flowy parts attached makes the look captivating.

The shimmery golden dress adorned with a messy bun looks glamorous.

Chiffon saree contracting with orange blouse speaking volumes of elegance.

A classy black suit makes her appear bold and confident.

Jaipuri print suit with contrasted chunari, exudes simplicity and glam.

A white suit outfit paired with golden detailing makes the look intriguing.

