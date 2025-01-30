Ayeza Khan inspired latest Pakistani suits are perfect for every occasion

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Ayeza Khan has been popular with fans for years and that too not only for her choice of roles, but also for her fashion choices.

This color never goes out of style. Ayeza looks beautiful in this bright green suit set.

Ayeza looks stunning in this sparkling white frock suit paired with matching net dupatta.

Ayeza looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this long frock suit featuring heavy embroidery and paired with matching dupatta.

Ayeza slays in floral print bright yellow full sleeves kurti paired with white palazzo set.

Ayeza's maroon frock suit with complementing accessories is suitable for any occasion.

Ayeza looks stunning in black velvet suit paired with net dupatta with heavy borders. She gives a twist to the look with a nose pin.

Ayeza wows in this bright yellow floral print kurti set paired with complementing accessories.

Ayeza gives a modern twist to her traditional style with this shirt kurti and pajama look paired with high heels.

Ayeza looks no less than a doll in this long plain pink frock suit with thick borders paired with net dupatta.

Ayeza looks jaw-dropping in this plain blue kurti set paired with embroidered matching net dupatta.

