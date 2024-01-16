Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: 7-day rituals begin, here's all you need to know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Thousands of dignitaries and citizens from all walks of life are scheduled to attend the event, for which preparations are underway.
Renowned Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others are invited to the exclusive function.
Moving on to the South Indian cinema industry, the fortunate stars who have received the invitation are Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishabh Shetty, and Yash.
The atonement ritual will be conducted on January 16 by the host designated by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The "Dashvidh" bath will be held on the banks of the Saryu River, as was previously announced.
The Ram Lalla idol's Parisar Pravesh is scheduled for January 17.
On January 18, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be celebrated.
The ceremonies of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, and Ghritadhivas will take place early on January 19.
The Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas ceremonies will be performed in the morning on January 20. There will be Pushpadhivas in the evening.
The Shaiyadhivas ceremony will occur in the evening on January 21st, while the Madhyadhivas ritual will occur in the morning.
