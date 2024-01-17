Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Cricketers who will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
The most recent cricket player to receive an invitation to the Ayodhya ceremony is former India captain Virat Kohli, who received it on Tuesday.
According to recent reports, the invitation was handed over to Kohli and his actress-wife, Anushka Sharma, at their Mumbai residence.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) co-province secretary Dhananjay Singh extended the invitation to MS Dhoni as well.
Gautam Gambhir, a former opener for India, had earlier posted about getting the invitation.
Legendary batsman Tendulkar received an invitation to the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha event.
It is anticipated that the 'Pran Prathishtha' will end by 1 pm. Following the ceremony, PM Modi and other attendees will share their opinions.
If reports are true, gifts in the form of a thousand baskets have arrived from the regions of Mithila and Janakpur in Nepal.
Some reports state that Darshan would stay closed to the public on January 20 and 21.
