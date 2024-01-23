Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s special prasad for celebrities
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Everyone had been waiting years for this moment, and it had finally arrived. PM Modi performed the consecration ceremony for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
On this day, every celebrity was also present. Nonetheless, for different reasons, many famous people who received invitations were unable to attend.
Everyone took blessings from the idol after the pooja. During this time, they were also handed a unique type of prasad in a box.
This box had the image of the temple printed on it along with the name Shri Ram. Everybody received the prasad with utmost love and affection.
Each and every person who attended this ceremony received the same kind of box. This included sweets, kachori, paratha, and matar sabzi.
Numerous Bollywood celebrities showed up for the Pran Pratishtha event. Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ram Charan are among them.
In addition, veteran actors such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Amitabh Bachchan made it to the program and accepted God Ram's blessings.
Artists such as Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan also performed specially on this momentous occasion, captivating the attention of those in the audience.
