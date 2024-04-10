Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar and his expensive possessions that will leave you shocked
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 10, 2024
The actor has a stunning property by the sea that he purchased for about Rs. 80 crores. Akshay Kumar stays here with his family.
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which belongs to Akshay Kumar, is valued at Rs. 1.10 crores. The V-class is a van, but it's not just any van, it's the most opulent and comfortable van in the world.
The actor drives a very expensive luxury vehicle, a Rolls Royce Phantom seventh model. About Rs. 8.99 crores to Rs. 10.48 crores is how much the autos cost.
The stunning gray Bentley Continental GT that belongs to Akshay Kumar is valued at around Rs. 3.57 crores. This is a rare automobile owned by Bollywood celebs.
Even though it costs Rs. 20 lakhs, his Harley Davidson is the least expensive item he has. Most affordable, but costly.
The Porsche Cayenne is among Akshay's most costly vehicles. The automobile is about one and a half crores rupees.
The Rs. 2.5 crore Range Rover Vogue is owned by superstar Akshay Kumar. When it comes to his automobiles, he is undoubtedly quite royal.
He can be seen traveling in his own flying aircraft in a number of photos that are available online. His personal aircraft is estimated to be worth Rs. 260 crores.
