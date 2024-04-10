Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar and his expensive possessions that will leave you shocked

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

The actor has a stunning property by the sea that he purchased for about Rs. 80 crores. Akshay Kumar stays here with his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which belongs to Akshay Kumar, is valued at Rs. 1.10 crores. The V-class is a van, but it's not just any van, it's the most opulent and comfortable van in the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor drives a very expensive luxury vehicle, a Rolls Royce Phantom seventh model. About Rs. 8.99 crores to Rs. 10.48 crores is how much the autos cost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The stunning gray Bentley Continental GT that belongs to Akshay Kumar is valued at around Rs. 3.57 crores. This is a rare automobile owned by Bollywood celebs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even though it costs Rs. 20 lakhs, his Harley Davidson is the least expensive item he has. Most affordable, but costly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Porsche Cayenne is among Akshay's most costly vehicles. The automobile is about one and a half crores rupees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Rs. 2.5 crore Range Rover Vogue is owned by superstar Akshay Kumar. When it comes to his automobiles, he is undoubtedly quite royal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He can be seen traveling in his own flying aircraft in a number of photos that are available online. His personal aircraft is estimated to be worth Rs. 260 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 ways the Ambani family teaches us relationship values

 

 Find Out More