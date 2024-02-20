Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar and other top 8 actors who are masters in different sports
Vridhi Soodhan
Feb 20, 2024
Aamir Khan has been seen enjoying Tennis sport a lot as he has a keen interest in it.
John Abraham is one of the fittest actors we have. He has a great love for playing Football.
Deepika Padukone is great at playing Badminton and has represented her school as well in her childhood days.
Randeep Hooda has competed in several horse riding competitions back in his early days.
Ranbir Kapoor has a special place for Football in his heart and often supports charity football matches.
Many might not know this, but Abhishek Bachchan has a Kabaddi team and he loves to play Basketball as well.
Rahul Bose has represented India in various Rugby tournaments held in the past.
Akshay Kumar loves fitness and he has a black belt in Taekwondo. He loves to maintain his health by indulging in some fitness exercises.
