Basic Korean hair care secrets for every teenage girl.

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

To simplify your hair care routine, get an inexpensive quick shampoo and a mild conditioning treatment.

Use only tepid or lukewarm water to wash your valuable hair to prevent the harmful effects of hot water.

Give your hair a cool, refreshing rinse after shampooing to enhance sheen and fortify its protective layers.

Regularly massaging your scalp to promote circulation will help your hair look better from root to tip.

Choosing to go natural will give your hair the longevity it deserves instead of constantly styling it with heat, keeping it robust and durable for many years to come.

Aim for cozier appearances instead of tight haircuts that could harm your hair strands in order to maintain the health and happiness of your mane.

Savor the luxury of silk or satin pillows while you sleep to avoid breaking and tangling. These cushions give your hair a cozy spot to grow and relax at night.

Hair tools should be handled cautiously to prevent accidents and potential harm while creating a simple and safe style experience.

