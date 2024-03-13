Basic Korean skincare secrets all girls should know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
To get the greatest results, use rigorous cleaning methods to get rid of any leftover residue.
Make sure you exfoliate your skin once a week since this is an excellent method of removing dead skin cells.
Toners are used daily to tighten pores following exfoliation.
By using serum in your everyday routine, you can get a complexion that is glowing and youthful-looking.
Selecting the right moisturizer for your skin type is essential to preserving the moisture balance of your skin.
After moisturizing, use sunscreen every day to protect yourself from UV rays.
When applied once a week, Korean sheet masks can complement and improve your skincare regimen.
Use eye cream every day to keep your eyes appearing young and free of wrinkles.
