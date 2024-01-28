BB17 finalist Ankita Lokhande’s most expensive assets that will leave you astounded
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
As a wedding present, Vicky Jain reportedly offered Ankita Lokhande private property in the Maldives. According to reports, the estimated cost is around Rs 50 crore.
Ankita also made sure to surprise Vicky with an exquisite yet extravagant present. She chose a custom yacht that was estimated to be worth Rs. 8 crores.
Vicky, a businessman and reality show star, has an extravagant eight-bedroom property in Mumbai with his spouse Ankita.
The couple wore clothing from the top designers in the nation, including Shantanu Nikhil, Siddhartha Bansal, Manish Malhotra, and Sabyasachi at their wedding.
Vicky has frequently given her wife Ankita expensive jewelry pieces. The moment Vicky got down on one knee and proposed to her during their wedding was one that attracted attention.
Vicky and Ankita both own a number of high-end vehicles. They both frequently show off their expensive cars on social media.
Vicky is a happy owner of a Mercedes and a Land Cruiser. The actress from Pavitra Rishta also owns a Porsche 718 and a Jaguar XF.
In addition, they own a three-bedroom property in Mumbai.
