Beauty hacks approved by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other actresses for a glowing skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

The health advantages of ice cubes are indisputable, and our Bollywood divas are making the most of them.

Athiya Shetty and Katrina Kaif have both acknowledged on numerous occasions how ice cubes have had a wonderful effect on their faces.

Alia Bhatt once disclosed on Kapil Sharma's program that she removes makeup every night and then applies a moisturizing mask to her complexion.

She tries to revitalize and renew her skin by doing this. This is a tiny trick that she uses to have flawless skin even without makeup.

Sunscreen is necessary whether or not you go outside in the sun.

No matter how many products you use on your skin, they won't take effect until your body is sufficiently revived to accept them. You could only accomplish this if you slept for seven or eight hours.

External hydration won't help unless your body is sufficiently hydrated from the inside out.

By consuming seven to eight liters of water each day to keep toxins out of your body, you can make sure of that.

