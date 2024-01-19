Beauty secrets of K-pop and Korean drama icons that you can follow too
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Particularly K-pop idols, who practice and perform nearly every day, must require extra special care and attention for their skin.
Tiffany stressed the value of using gentleness when applying the creams to her face throughout her routine.
The most crucial element of Sandara's skincare regimen is oil. She describes herself as the person with the most dry skin among those with dry skin.
Rosé from BLACKPINK has stated on her Instagram Lives that she believes getting enough sleep is the best skincare advice.
Jeon Somi acknowledges that she doesn't really follow a set routine, preferring instead to experiment with a variety of products to find which work best for her skin type.
Jackson Wang of GOT7 begins by offering advice that is a nice continuation of Somi's: pick the skincare regimen that is most effective for you and your skin type.
We can learn the importance of taking care of your skin from the K-drama Crash Landing on You.
We also know that men can also use makeup, thanks to Touch Your Heart K-drama.
