Before Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, meet all the important characters of the epic mythology
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Hindus believe that Rama is the seventh incarnation of the god Vishnu. He had all the attractiveness of a human being.
Rama's younger brother was named Lakshmana.
The consort of Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, took on the form of Sita. Sita was presented as the embodiment of virtue and purity among women.
Manthara was one of the Dasharath queens Kaikeyi's maidservants.
Jatayu was Aruna's younger son and the nephew of Garuda, Sampathi's brother, who gave Vanaras hints on Sitamata. This god used to reside in Panchavati as a vulture in the past days.
The world's greatest devotee was Hanuman. Hanumana was the well-known Vanara from the kingdom of Kishkindha, according to the Ramayana narrative.
Sugriva was a monarch of Vanara. Sugriva was the younger brother of Vali(Bali), the vanara kingdom's ruler that he succeeded.
The Lanka monarch with ten heads, Ravana, kidnapped Sita. He was a formidable Demon King who was interfering with the Rishis' penances.
Ravana's sister was named Surpanakha. She has developed feelings for Rama. She possessed the ability to transform into any form she chose.
