Best fitness tips and health secrets of Priyanka Chopra
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 17, 2024
Priyanka Chopra has a great workout regimen, but she takes a different approach by making it as simple as possible rather than going all out.
She revealed in a video interview that she always carries a skipping rope with her as an alternative for physical workouts.
"To be honest, I only exercise when it's necessary." In an interview, Chopra remarked, "My body responds very quickly to exercise, so I don't need too long to tone up and get into shape."
She makes an effort to incorporate exercise into her daily routine and to be active every day.
When asked about her workout regimen in an interview, she stated, "The idea is to keep fit and healthy and not shrink myself by two or three sizes."
Cardio and resistance training are the mainstays of Chopra's workout regimen, but she also occasionally finds time for swimming since she finds it enjoyable.
She prefers not to rationalize herself and remains determined for the benefit of her health.
You can also follow these fitness rules to stay young and healthy like Priyanka Chopra.
