Best Korean beauty secrets to swear by in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2024
Korean beauty routine starts with double cleansing.
Next step is to exfoliate your skin to make it oil free.
Once in a while applying a face mask is also useful.
Use good toners and in proper amounts to solidify the skin pores.
Sheet masks for under eyes, nose, chin are very trendy.
Moisturizers according to your skin type is important.
SPF is the essential product without which there is no point of the whole beauty regime.
At night you can also apply anti wrinkle creams for them to work effectively throughout the night.
Thanks For Reading!
