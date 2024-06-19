Best Korean beauty tips by professionals for youngsters
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Professionals suggest to follow a double cleansing method.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubs should be used once a week to clean the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use toners to deal with your open pores. They are very effective.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Experts suggest that serums are also very rich with nutrients and should be used as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face moisturizers should be different from body moisturizers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying homemade masks is a good way to make your skin glow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never leave your house without using SPF. You can even apply it twice a day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drink water in regular intervals to keep yourself hydrated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood enemy-to-lover romance movies
Find Out More