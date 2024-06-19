Best Korean beauty tips by professionals for youngsters

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Professionals suggest to follow a double cleansing method.

Scrubs should be used once a week to clean the skin.

Use toners to deal with your open pores. They are very effective.

Experts suggest that serums are also very rich with nutrients and should be used as well.

Face moisturizers should be different from body moisturizers.

Applying homemade masks is a good way to make your skin glow.

Never leave your house without using SPF. You can even apply it twice a day.

Drink water in regular intervals to keep yourself hydrated.

