Best Korean beauty tips for ladies in their mid 30s
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 12, 2024
First thing's first, and it should be done every day, is a double cleanse.
Scrubbing or exfoliating your skin is the next step in helping to remove grime.
Toners aid in pore tightening and are typically administered after.
Despite occasionally being overlooked in skincare routines, face serums are really important. They may even give your skin a natural glow.
Apply a thick coat of face cream or moisturizer on your skin to hydrate it.
Using SPF will finally shield your skin from the sun's damaging effects.
Some people might also use eye treatments like eye serums or eye creams for anti aging.
To give your skin the ideal amount of hydration and brightness, you can also use a sheet mask or a Korean face mask once a week.
Thanks For Reading!
