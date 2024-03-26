Best Korean beauty tips for post Holi skincare routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

First, cleanse your skin twice for silky, Korean-style skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using an exfoliator, remove more oil and debris. It is an important element in your skincare routine.

Verify that the toner you choose is suitable for the skin type on your body.

To get a weekly natural glow, apply a sheet mask once. That will result in a younger-looking you.

You can nourish and repair your skin by using the appropriate serum.

Applying thick layers of product will nourish and moisturize your skin.

Whether you use it in the morning or the evening, put SPF on last in your skincare routine.

Applying an under-eye cream that targets wrinkles, dark circles, and other issues will demonstrate your commitment to seeing your eyes as a top priority.

