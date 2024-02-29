Best Korean beauty tips worth following
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Use a residue-free cleanup for optimal outcomes.
Exfoliating once a week enables the greatest amount of dead cell elimination.
Once a day, use a toner to help your pores shrink after exfoliation.
Use a good-quality serum to achieve glowing, smooth skin.
Use the appropriate moisturizer to properly hydrate.
Apply sunscreen to your skin every day to protect it from UV radiation.
Once a week Korean sheet masks are beneficial for skin care.
To fight wrinkles and revitalize your skin, use an eye cream on a daily basis.
