Best Korean beauty treatments at home

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Make sure the cleanser you use isn't overly greasy. The first step in applying Korean skincare is this.

Remember that once a week exfoliation might assist get rid of dead skin cells.

Toners are widely accessible and offer a number of advantages.

Using a premium serum will give you the necessary sheen.

Make sure the moisturizer you choose is appropriate for your skin type.

SPF is essential in the end. Your skin will receive UV protection from it.

Though they should only be worn once a week, Korean sheet masks are also beneficial.

If you're tired of looking aged and wrinkled before you go to bed, use an eye cream every day.

