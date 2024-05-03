Best Korean hair care advice by major experts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

Use shampoos that are chemical free and help in hair growth.

You can apply hair mask once week to make your hair soft.

Applying hair serum after every wash is a nice way to deal with the frizzy hair.

Head massages are good for hormone regulation and helps in hair growth.

If it suits you, go for an oiling regime once a week.

Do not tie your hair very tight, they might get damaged.

Get regular haircuts in order to remove regular splitends.

Reduce the use of hair heating products as they are harmful for your scalp and hair as well.

