Best Korean Hair Care hacks for youngsters

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

After giving your hair a light wash, rinse and condition with light products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aim to avoid using hot water to wash your hair. This could cause damage to your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use cold water to seal in the cuticles after shampooing. It might improve the way the hair feels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Frequently, scalp massages may improve blood flow. Try them out!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is not advised to style with heat; instead, go natural.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Consider using ginseng or green tea rinses as an additional therapy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As you pull your hair longer, it will get weaker. Stop pulling your hair in tight hairstyles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To reduce friction, choose cushions made of silk or satin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Basic Korean skincare secrets all girls should know

 

 Find Out More