Best Korean Hair Care hacks for youngsters
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
After giving your hair a light wash, rinse and condition with light products.
Aim to avoid using hot water to wash your hair. This could cause damage to your hair.
Use cold water to seal in the cuticles after shampooing. It might improve the way the hair feels.
Frequently, scalp massages may improve blood flow. Try them out!
It is not advised to style with heat; instead, go natural.
Consider using ginseng or green tea rinses as an additional therapy.
As you pull your hair longer, it will get weaker. Stop pulling your hair in tight hairstyles.
To reduce friction, choose cushions made of silk or satin.
