Best Korean hair care measures to keep your hair healthy

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Make sure your shampoo deals with the problem your scalp has, for example, oily scalp, anti-dandruff etc.

Never use too cold or too hot water to rinse your head.

Applying conditioner is a must at will make your hair soft and frizz free.

Do not rub your hair in order to dry them as it might break them.

Never comb your hair when they are wet. They are very weak when they are wet.

Going for hair serums is a good choice and the best way to keep your hair healthy, shiny and bouncy.

Never leave your hair uncombed. They might get tangled and hence, cause more hairfall.

Go for a simple hairstyle which do not stretch your hair from the scalp.

