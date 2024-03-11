Best Korean hair care methods for every age group
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Give your hair a mild shampoo and conditioner application.
Blood flow can be improved with frequent scalp massages.
Avoid using hot water to wash your hair. This might damage your hair.
To seal in the cuticles, rinse your hair with cold water. It could give relief to the hair.
Wear clothing that can withstand heat and try to avoid using heat styling as much as possible.
Consider using ginseng or green tea rinses as complementary therapy.
To reduce friction, choose silk or satin pillows. Sleep without tension, without hair fall.
The amount of time you pull your hair it will weaken it.
