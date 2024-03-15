Best Korean hair care steps to maintain long healthy hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
After giving your hair a brief wash, condition it with light products and rinse it.
To avoid damaging your hair, avoid washing it in hot water.
For better-looking hair texture, rinse with cold water after shampooing to seal the cuticles.
Frequent massages of the scalp can improve blood flow, leading to better hair.
To preserve the health of your hair, choose natural hairstyles over heated styling.
As extra hair treatments, think about utilizing rinses made of green tea or ginseng.
Select pillows filled with silk or satin to lessen tangling and damage of hair.
Your hair may get weaker if you wear tight haircuts that strain it.
