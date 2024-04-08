Best Korean hair care techniques to reduce hair fall

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Choose a shampoo that is specific to your type of scalp; for oily scalps, go for formulas that reduce oil, similarly for others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a conditioner to keep your hair strong and shiny after washing. This is a never to miss step.

Add a hair serum to your regimen to deal with frizz and improve manageability so that you don’t worry about how your hair looks.

Weekly hair oiling is recommended to get healthy hair.

Drink lots of water to help maintain healthy hair roots and stay hydrated inside. Healthy inside means healthy outside.

Eat a balanced diet to guarantee that your scalp gets the nutrients it needs. Healthy food is very effective for your hair growth.

Wrap your hair with a soft cloth after shampooing rather than a hard towel. This will create less friction.

When utilizing heated styling products use caution as they may damage your hair.

