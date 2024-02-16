Best Korean hair care tips for thick, strong and shiny hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
To get rid of impurities, oil, and dead skin from your scalp, use a scalp scaler once a week. Dandruff and hair loss can be avoided in this way.
Use a mild shampoo appropriate for your hair type and requirements. Harsh shampoos can be harmful.
To give your hair deep nourishment and conditioning, use a hair mask once a week. You can utilize organic oils or components like coconut oil, argan oil etc.
Smooth and hydrate your hair by using a conditioner. Rinse it out after a few minutes softly.
To stimulate your scalp follicles and calm your muscles, use a brush or scalp massager after drying your hair.
Depending on your desire and type of hair, you can use oil- or water-based mists.
To restore pH balance to your scalp and luster to your hair, rinse it with vinegar once a week. Rice vinegar mixed with water or apple cider vinegar are also options.
For hydration and defense against heat and environmental damage, use a hair essence or serum.
