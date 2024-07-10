Best Korean haircare experts suggest these steps for faster hair growth

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

It is important to use light shampoos that are scalp friendly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never ever forget to apply conditioner after shampooing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can always try to give yourself a pampering session with a scalp massage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Putting oil helps in hair growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Electric tools can cause damage to your hair quality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair masks makes sure that your hair strands remain strong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try and avoid using hair colours, keep your hair natural. This will keep them healthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Combing in wet hair is not a good idea, and can also promote hairfall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare guide 101 for beginners

 

 Find Out More