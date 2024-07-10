Best Korean haircare experts suggest these steps for faster hair growth
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 10, 2024
It is important to use light shampoos that are scalp friendly.
Never ever forget to apply conditioner after shampooing.
You can always try to give yourself a pampering session with a scalp massage.
Putting oil helps in hair growth.
Electric tools can cause damage to your hair quality.
Hair masks makes sure that your hair strands remain strong.
Try and avoid using hair colours, keep your hair natural. This will keep them healthy.
Combing in wet hair is not a good idea, and can also promote hairfall.
