Best Korean haircare steps for frizz free long hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2024

Shampoos with natural content are suggested for natural hair growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Conditioners are a must after headwash to make your hair soft.

Make sure you are taking a bath with luke warm water and not too hot or too cold water.

Head massages can improve the blood circulation at scalp.

Do not use electrical tools for hair styling as the hair strands become weak.

Oiling seems to be beneficial and helps in making hairf stronger.

Try to keep a loose hairstyle so that your hair doesn't get pulled from the roots.

Hair masks are very effective in making your hair frizz free.

