Best Korean skincare for all ages
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
For your skin, cleaning once is never enough. So choose to complete two rounds of cleansing. This is called double cleansing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Because washing your face is so important, try giving it a gentle scrub once a week. It proves to be super beneficial.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toners typically calm your skin and add a calming element. Don't ever miss up a toner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use serums on your face; they have their own effects and should never be avoided.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SPFs are, in every way, the best items to use and have the power to improve your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your skin type-appropriate moisturizer can do amazing things for you! Choose the right moisturizer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use an under eye cream if you want to look young and prevent wrinkles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Because sheet masks provide skin with all the nutrition it needs, Koreans love to use them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr, THESE Bollywood celebs went bankrupt
Find Out More