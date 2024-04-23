Best Korean skincare habits for natural glow

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

The foundation of Korean skincare is hydration, which is crucial in humid or oily skin types as well.

Instead of blending their makeup all at once, Koreans spray their faces in between processes.

Sheet masks work wonders for all skin types and are essential for getting that sought bright Korean skin.

In K-beauty, the adage "less is more" pertains to contouring, opposing excessive shaping.

When used before bed for bright, awake skin, overnight masks are an easy yet incredibly effective skincare solution.

The "king of all herbs," ginseng, is highly valued in Korea for its anti-aging and moisturizing qualities.

In order to get the desired look, natural eyebrows are preferred over stencils or too much stress on the arch.

A favorite choice among Koreans, vibrant cheek blush gives the skin a youthful flush.

