Best Korean skincare habits for natural glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
The foundation of Korean skincare is hydration, which is crucial in humid or oily skin types as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of blending their makeup all at once, Koreans spray their faces in between processes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sheet masks work wonders for all skin types and are essential for getting that sought bright Korean skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In K-beauty, the adage "less is more" pertains to contouring, opposing excessive shaping.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When used before bed for bright, awake skin, overnight masks are an easy yet incredibly effective skincare solution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The "king of all herbs," ginseng, is highly valued in Korea for its anti-aging and moisturizing qualities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In order to get the desired look, natural eyebrows are preferred over stencils or too much stress on the arch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A favorite choice among Koreans, vibrant cheek blush gives the skin a youthful flush.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films to watch on OTT if you are in love
Find Out More