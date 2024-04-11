Best Korean skincare routine to adopt
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 11, 2024
Doing a double cleanse is the initial step, and it should be done each day.
The next step is to scrub or exfoliate your skin to help remove dirt.
Toners are normally applied after and help to tighten the pores.
Moisturize your skin by putting on a thick layer of face cream or moisturizer.
You may also apply a sheet mask or a Korean face mask once a week to provide your skin with the right amount of hydration and brightness.
Eye creams may also be used by the elderly to treat under eye problems like wrinkles and dark circles.
Finally protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays by using SPF.
Face serums are highly vital, even though they are sometimes disregarded in skincare procedures. They might even naturally make your skin glow.
