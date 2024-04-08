Best Korean skincare secret: Rice water and its uses
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 08, 2024
Cleanser: Removes oil and grime gently without causing skin peeling.
Toner: Improves texture, tightens pores, and balances pH levels.
Brightening Mask: Reduces dark spots and evens out skin tone.
Redness and irritation are reduced by the soothing compress.
Hair Rinse: Encourages growth, gloss, and strength.
Bath Soak: A delightful experience that hydrates and softens skin.
Eye Treatment: Rejuvenates fatigued eyes and lessens puffiness and dark circles.
Sunburn Relief: Promotes healing, lessens inflammation, and eases suffering.
