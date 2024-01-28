Best Korean skincare tips by beauty experts

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024

The significance of using a gentle cleanser cannot be underestimated. Using a foam or low-pH cleanser is recommended.

Frequent exfoliation removes dead skin cells, which helps to make the complexion look smoother. Once or twice a week, apply a small amount of exfoliant.

Make use of facial essences. Face essences are a K-beauty treasure that significantly enhance your skincare regimen; they should not be confused with face serums or tones.

You may pamper yourself and your skin at the same time with a weekly sheet mask.

You can wake up with skin that looks more refreshed if you use a sleeping mask that offers deep hydration and promotes skin restoration every night.

Whatever the weather outside, sun protection is crucial for maintaining K-beauty. It is something you cannot ignore or cut corners on.

If the dark circles or fine wrinkles beneath your eyes bother you, use an eye cream or serum.

Apply lip scrubs that are mild enough for your skin type to achieve a more natural-looking glow around your lips.

