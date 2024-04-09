Best Korean skincare tips for daily glow

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Double cleansing is the first step and is to be carried out daily.

Exfoliation or scrubbing is the next which will help make your skin dirt free.

Toners are usually applied afterwards, they help in the tightening of the pores.

Face serums are very crucial and often not included in the skincare routine. They can give a natural glow to your skin.

Apply a good amount of face cream or moisturizer to lock in the products.

At last use SPF to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

Elderly people can use an eye cream too to soften their wrinkles and blemishes near the eye area.

You can also use a Korean face mask or a sheet mask once a week which will give your skin the right moisture and glow.

