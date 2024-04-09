Best Korean skincare tips for daily glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Double cleansing is the first step and is to be carried out daily.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliation or scrubbing is the next which will help make your skin dirt free.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are usually applied afterwards, they help in the tightening of the pores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face serums are very crucial and often not included in the skincare routine. They can give a natural glow to your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply a good amount of face cream or moisturizer to lock in the products.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At last use SPF to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Elderly people can use an eye cream too to soften their wrinkles and blemishes near the eye area.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can also use a Korean face mask or a sheet mask once a week which will give your skin the right moisture and glow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan a look at his highest box office collections
Find Out More