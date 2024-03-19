Best Korean skincare tips that are super effective
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
If you want your skin to be as smooth as glass, like any Korean, start by double cleansing.
Give your face a good exfoliation to get rid of all inside oil and grime.
Even though it's crucial, occasionally people forget to use the right toner for their skin type.
Apply the suitable serum according to the type of skin you have to cure and nourish it.
To make sure your skin gets enough hydration and nourishment, use thick layers of moisturizer.
Whether you perform your skincare in the morning or the evening, SPF should always be applied last.
Apply a sheet mask treatment once a week for radiant, natural skin.
Because eye care is crucial, apply an under eye cream to treat wrinkles, dark circles, and other issues.
