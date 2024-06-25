Best Korean skincare tips to treat acne
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
For people dealing with acne, the first skincare step should be double cleansing.
Next you can try to give your face a little massage to increase the blood circulation.
Toners are very light weight and are supposed to close your open pores making skin look tight.
Special acne related serums are also there which can help a lot in the treatment of acne.
Korean sheetmasks are filled with vitamins that are important for the skin.
Some dark areas like under the eyes can be treated with an eye cream.
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated all day.
Never miss the application of SPF on face and hands to avoid sun's rays.
